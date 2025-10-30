Lithuanian President Nauseda invites NBA to invest in EuroLeague

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda takes part in a presidential election in Vilnius on May 12, 2024. — Reuters

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has invited the National Basketball Association to invest in the EuroLeague and called for unity between the NBA, EuroLeague, and FIBA.

The NBA is planning for an expansion into Europe, and the news has now reached the highest political circles.

Lithuanian President Nauseda has jumped into the discussion and called for NBA and EuroLeague unity in a social media post.

"Unfortunately, I am increasingly hearing about a potential rift among European basketball clubs as the NBA organization makes its way into Europe,” Nauseda wrote.

"Lithuania supports the collaboration between these two transatlantic basketball communities for the common good. The worst thing that could happen to European and Lithuanian basketball is a division in the European basketball market, where commercial interests are placed above values.

"Basketball is part of Lithuania's identity, a tradition passed down from generation to generation, and a pillar of Lithuanian sports diplomacy. The EuroLeague carries a social dimension, where clubs from both large countries and smaller territories with a massive basketball identity, like Lithuania, compete.”

He continued, urging all the basketball organisations to unite and inviting the NBA to invest in the EuroLeague.

"We cannot allow basketball in Europe to become a source of division. I urge all basketball organizations on both sides of the Atlantic to cooperate, not compete, to respect and value the deep traditions of European basketball, and always to remember that values are more important than commercial interests,” the post continued.

"Division is a regression. And Europe already has enough division; we must not let this virus spread into basketball. EuroLeague and FIBA have already resolved painful disputes in the past, and instead of reopening old wounds, I invite the NBA to invest in the EuroLeague.

"Productive cooperation, not competition, between the EuroLeague, FIBA, and NBA would lead to progress and unity in European basketball."

The NBA is planning to launch a league in the Europe within the next two years and has already started talks with investors.