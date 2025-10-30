Amorim proud of sticking to his beliefs as Manchester United show glimpses of progress

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim celebrates after the match against Chelsea in the Premier League on September 20, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim on Thursday described his first year with the club as a rollercoaster journey and said that he has learned how to stick to your tactics even in your lowest moments.

After a tough year under Amorim United have shown some glimpses of progress, winning three matches in a row in the Premier League.

During the club’s struggling phase under the Portuguese, his formations and tactics were heavily criticised by fans and pundits.

Amorim, who approaches his first anniversary at the club next month, said that it was a rollercoaster journey and he learned a lot of things during this period.

He added that he has learned that even in his lowest moments, he can stick with his tactics and said that he wants to continue as a Manchester United coach for many years.

"It was a journey, a big journey. It was really tough. Good moments, bad moments. I learned a lot, that is really important," Amorim told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest.

"I learned that even in my lower moments I can stick with the thing I believe and that is a good thing for anyone to understand.

"Today, the answer is different from three weeks ago, so it is important to understand that. It is one of the big honours of my life to be here and I want to continue here for many years."

United have improved their position in the Premier League standings as they sit sixth with 16 points after nine games, six points behind leaders Arsenal and a point ahead of reigning champions Liverpool.