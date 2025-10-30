QEAT: Five-star Abbas puts Lahore Whites on brink of early lead against Multan

Lahore Whites' Mohammad Abbas poses for a picture after the first day of their fifth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Multan at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad on October 30, 2025. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Test cricketer Mohammad Abbas registered his 51st first-class five-wicket haul to script Lahore Whites’ commanding start on the opening day of their fifth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 match against Multan here at the Marghzar Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Abbas, who has represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, ran through Multan’s batting unit, booking them for a meagre 164 in 43.4 overs after his captain Saad Nasim opted to field first.

All-rounder Arafat Minhas remained the top-scorer for Multan with a 51-ball 45, while wicketkeeper batter Bismillah Khan and Imran Butt made notable contributions with 32 and 30, respectively.

Abbas led the bowling charge for Lahore Whites with economical bowling figures of 5/32 in 15.4 overs. He was supported by Aamir Jamal, who bagged three, while Nisar Ahmad and Abubakar chipped in with one apiece.

In response, opener Ali Zaryab’s unbeaten half-century helped Lahore Whites reduce the deficit to 43 runs as they finished the opening day at 121/4 in 32 overs.

Zaryab remained the top-scorer with 51 not out from 102 deliveries and will resume their first innings on day two alongside Qasim Akram, who has made 25 not out.

For Multan, Mohammad Shan claimed two wickets, while Kashif Ali and Mohammad Ismail took one apiece on the opening day’s play.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Iftikhar Ahmed’s brisk century, coupled with wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris’s fifty, led Peshawar to finish at 320 all out in 84.1 overs against Faisalabad.

The leaders, however, had a contrasting start to their innings after being put into bat first, as they had been reduced to 29/4 before Iftikhar and Haris scripted an astounding recovery by putting together a 199-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Iftikhar remained the top-scorer with 131 off 204 deliveries, studded with 19 fours and a six, while Haris made 88 off 111, comprising 12 fours and three sixes.

For Faisalabad, Test pacer Khurram Shahzad led the way with three wickets, followed by Jahandad Khan, Ahmed Safi Abdullah and Hasan Raza with two each, while Afaq Afridi chipped in with one.

At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Bahawalpur were reeling at 55/5 in response to Karachi Blues’ 217 all out on the opening day of their fifth-round QEAT match.

Put into bat first, Karachi Blues were bowled out for 217 in 56.3 overs despite a century-plus partnership for the second wicket between Saad and Omair.

The duo put together 125 runs for the second wicket after Zaman Khan trapped opener Abdullah Fazal (four) for lbw.

Saad remained the top-scorer with 73 off 127 deliveries, closely followed by Omair, who made 120-ball 70. No.8 batter Saqib Khan was the other notable run-getter, scoring a 33-ball 40.

Mohammad Azab led the bowling charge for Bahawalpur with a five-wicket haul, for which he conceded 70 runs and took 15 overs. He was supported by Zaman and Gulfam Aziz, who bagged two each.

In response, Bahawalpur were pushed to the back foot by Mohammad Hamza, who led Karachi Blues’ bowling charge on the opening day with two wickets, alongside Saqib Khan and Mohammad Umar, with one apiece as they trail by 162 runs with five wickets in hand.

In another fifth-round QEAT match, underway at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, Sarmad Bhatti’s unbeaten century put Islamabad in a commanding position against FATA on the opening day.

After opting to bat first, Islamabad finished day one at 326/4 in 78 overs with Sarmad and Rohail Nazir, unbeaten on 107 and 96, respectively.

Islamabad, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they had been reduced to 111/4 before Sarmad and Rohail turned the tide by putting together an unbeaten 215-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

The duo will resume Islamabad’s innings on the second day as they look to pile up a massive total.

For FATA, Akif Javed picked up two wickets, while Sameen Gul and Arshadullah bagged one on the first day’s play.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground here, Azan Awais’s anchoring century helped Sialkot to finish at 322/4 against Abbottabad on the opening day of their fifth-round QEAT fixture.

Azan remained the top-scorer for the defending champions with 123 off 194 deliveries, studded with 13 boundaries.

He also shared a 116-run partnership for the second wicket with Test batter Abdullah Shafique, who scored 62 off 103 deliveries, laced with nine fours and a six.

For Abbottabad, Shahnawaz Dahani claimed two wickets, while Israr Hussain and Ahmed Khan bagged one apiece on the opening day.