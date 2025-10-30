Glover Teixeira accuses Khamzat Chimaev of rough sparring tactics

An undated photo of UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev. — Instagram/@khamzat_chimaev

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira has criticised Khamzat Chimaev for what he calls a controversial training approach, claiming the new middleweight champion often goes too hard on less experienced fighters during sparring sessions.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Teixeira, who currently coaches Alex Pereira, expressed concern about Chimaev’s behaviour while still acknowledging his remarkable talent.

“He’s great, I like the way he talks, and he’s an amazing fighter,” Teixeira said.

“But I see him sometimes spar with guys — he beats the s— out of people who are not on his level.”

Despite the criticism, the 46-year-old admitted he admires Chimaev’s energy and charisma, calling him a great fighter and showman.

The comments come amid growing speculation about a potential future clash between Pereira and Chimaev.

After defending his title, Chimaev called out the Brazilian in hopes of pursuing two-division glory.

However, Pereira quickly dismissed the idea after regaining his light heavyweight title at UFC 320, stating that his focus is now on a heavyweight superfight against Jon Jones.

“Thanks for congratulating me, but all I want is a superfight. I wanna fight at heavyweight, but all I can say is thank you,” Pereira said.

Teixeira’s remarks add another chapter to the growing narrative between the two champions, as fans continue to debate whether their paths will eventually cross inside the Octagon.