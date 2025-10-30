Jamie Redknapp slams Arne Slot after Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace

Liverpool manager Arne Slot reacts during a Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace at Anfield in Liverpool on October 29, 2025. — Reuters

Former English footballer Jamie Redknapp has criticised Liverpool head coach Arne Slot following the team’s shocking 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Liverpool suffered a stunning home loss, exiting the Carabao Cup after Ismaïla Sarr scored twice in the first half and Yeremy Pino sealed the win late on.

The result marked Liverpool’s sixth defeat in seven matches and their third loss against Palace since August 10.

The former Liverpool midfielder commented on Slot's strategy for playing a heavily rotated side that included teenagers, Kelvin Ramsay, and third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman in the starting XI.

Slot also left out key players such as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, filling the substitutes’ bench with academy prospects.

Following the defeat, Redknapp argued that Slot’s decision to make ten changes from the side that faced Brentford was a major mistake.

"It was the wrong team. Make no mistake, he picked a team today that made it really difficult for himself. You've not helped the young players because of the players that are around them. You've made 10 changes from Brentford,” Redknaap said.

Redknapp also reflected on Liverpool’s decline, urging the squad to rediscover the character that once made them champions.

"He's been unbelievable since he's come to the club. He's under some real pressure, but that's football. That's the price on the ticket. They climbed the mountain last season and were absolutely sensational. Now they've got to go back to that character they showed when they won the title and stick together," he added.

Responding to the criticism, Slot defended his team selection, saying he was consistent with his approach in similar stages last season as well.

"It's always a blow to lose a game of football, especially if it leads to going out of a competition, but it's the same selection I did tonight as I did last season in rounds like this,” Slot clarified.

The Reds will host Aston Villa in their next league fixture on Saturday.