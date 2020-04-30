Umar Akmal told me to underperform 10 years ago: Zulqarnain Haider

Photo: AFP

Former wicket-keeper Zulqarnain Haider on Thursday recalled an incident where banned batsman Umar Akmal had allegedly approached the former and told him to "underperform", bdcrictime reported.

Haider said that 10-year-old incident took place during the third ODI of a five match series against South Africa in Dubai where the Proteas were leading with two wins.

The former cricketer said that Akmal had brought him drinks and told him to not bat "efficiently".

"It was a very crucial match and when I was batting Akmal brought drinks for us and told me to underperform. His clear words were: don’t bat efficiently. I had then clearly told him to only perform his drinks duty," he said.

Following the incident, the former cricketer said, he took the matter to the management, however, he received threats before the side's next match which caused him to flee to England.

"The matter was also brought to the team management after the match. The pressure was too much on me and I was being threatened for the next game also. I had to run away to England thereafter," he said.

"On my return from England, I told all of this to the PCB and the ICC anti-corruption officers. Even today, I am prepared to depose before them."

Haider said he was not surprised with Akmal's three-year ban and even urged the authorities to ban cricketers of his ilk forever.

"No, it is not news to me. I am not at all surprised. In fact, these players should be banned for life. This I have been telling with my experience."

