Rafael Nadal admits Roger Federer's retirement 'hit him' emotionally

Rafael Nadal has revealed that his former rival Roger Federer’s retirement ‘hit him hard’ and left him emotionally shaken, stating that the Swiss icon was a major influence in his life and career.

In a recent interview, Nadal emphasised that their rivalry made them both stronger despite years of fierce competition on court.

“He was my main rival for a long time at the beginning of my career. In some way, he has been an important part of my life,” Nadal said.

The 39-year-old also shared his feelings about Federer’s retirement, describing it as deeply emotional.

“When he retired, a part of me left with him. It was quite emotional,” he added.

The announcement comes as tennis fans continue to reflect on one of the sport’s most enduring rivalries. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer pushed each other to new heights during their more than 40 encounters. Both legends were visibly emotional during their final competitive appearance together at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Nadal’s remarks highlight the human side of professional sport, how the departure of a long-time rival can leave a significant void. He admitted that the 44-year-old farewell marked the end of a defining era in both his life and the history of tennis.

Although Nadal remains active, he acknowledges the emotional impact of Federer’s exit. As the sport evolves, fans may still get the chance to see the two greats reunite in senior events and relive the golden age of tennis.