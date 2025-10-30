Raducanu confirms her first tournament of 2026 season

Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her first round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova on January 14, 2025. — Reuters

Emna Raducanu has announced that her first tournament of the 2026 season will be the United Cup, where she will partner with Jack Draper to represent Great Britain.

The competition is set to take place in Sydney and Perth from January 2 to January 11.

Raducanu expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to compete in the mixed team format and have more time in Australia to prepare, saying she is ‘honoured’ to make her United Cup debut.

“I’m honoured to be able to make my United Cup debut in January. Being able to play for Team GB with my team-mates is a unique opportunity and week to enjoy,” Raducanu remarked.

“It’s great to be able to experience a new format on the tour, represent my country, and spend a couple extra weeks in Australia.”

The 22-year-old, who has historically begun her seasons at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where she withdrew before her opening match earlier this year, has adjusted her approach with this decision.

In addition, the United Cup move provides her with a valuable team environment ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Meanwhile, Draper, who will also be making his debut at the event, shared his excitement to get back on court.

“I am excited to get back on court and compete in the United Cup in a brand new city in Australia,” the 23-year-old said.

Raducanu will now focus on her preparations for the first Grand Slam of the year in Australia.

Following a challenging 2025 campaign, she is now aiming for a strong start to the 2026 WTA tour season.