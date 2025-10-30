Michael Bisping suggests solution to eye-poke problem

An undated photo of English MMA fighter Michael Bisping. — Reuters

Michael Bisping has suggested a solution to the eye-poke problem, as recommendations coming from left, right and centre.

It appears that past and present MMA fighters are eager to address the issue of eye pokes in the sport, and Bisping is one of them, given that he has also suffered from the same problem during a fight in the Octagon.

There is always a suggestion that changing the design of the gloves of the fighters could help solve the problem. Still, in recent days, after an incident happened during a title fight between heavyeweight fighters Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane at UFC 321, some stars are urging for stricter punishments for the person committing the poke.

Fighters like Jim Miller and Belal Muhammad have suggested that a point should be deducted immediately if someone attempts a poke. But Michael Bisping’s idea takes that a step further.

“Going forward there needs to be a change because, as I said, almost every event there’s been eye pokes,” Bisping said on YouTube.

“Sometimes, accidentally, they do happen, but we need to be responsible for our weapons. And if we know that if one happens we’re going to lose a point, and in a three-round fight, that is massively impactful. If that happens, there’s going to be a lot less eye pokes.”

The debate of introducing new rules for the eye-poke issue skyrocketed after Gane unintentionally poked both of Aspinall’s eyes, resulting in a no-contest verdict.