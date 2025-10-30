IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians for KKR?

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians during the 2025 Eliminator IPL Finals match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at New PCA Stadium on May 30, 2025, in Chandigarh, India. - AFP

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians (MI) have put an end to widespread speculation suggesting that star batter Rohit Sharma might be traded to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Reports had recently surfaced hinting at a possible trade between MI and KKR, especially following the appointment of Abhishek Nayar as head coach of the three-time champions.

However, MI dismissed the rumours in a playful manner through a social media post that carried a cinematic twist, making it clear that Rohit’s move to KKR was “impossible.”

“The sun will rise again tomorrow — that’s for sure. But at (K)night… it’s not just difficult, it’s impossible,” the franchise wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

𝗦𝘂𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻 ye toh confirm hai, but at (K)night… मुश्किल ही नहीं, नामुमकिन है! 💙 pic.twitter.com/E5yH3abB4g — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 30, 2025





The post quickly went viral, sparking excitement and relief among MI fans, who rallied behind their long-time skipper.

Rohit and Nayar share a close bond, having been teammates for years in Mumbai cricket.

The two have often engaged in cricket-related discussions, and Rohit even trained under Nayar’s guidance while preparing for his international comeback after a lengthy break.

Since joining Mumbai Indians in 2011, Rohit has been a cornerstone of the franchise’s success. Under his captaincy, MI clinched five IPL titles, making them one of the most successful teams in league history.

However, ahead of the 2024 season, Rohit was replaced as captain by Hardik Pandya, marking a new era for the franchise.

With MI’s latest clarification, fans can rest assured — Rohit Sharma isn’t going anywhere.