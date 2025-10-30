Shadab Khan resumes training at National Cricket Academy after shoulder surgery

Shadab Khan of Pakistan celebrates during a fielding drill at a nets session at Trent Bridge on July 15, 2021 in Nottingham, England. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has resumed training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as he continues his rehabilitation following shoulder surgery earlier this year.

Under the supervision of academy coaches, the 27-year-old participated in fielding and bowling sessions as part of his gradual return to full fitness.





Shadab underwent surgery in the United Kingdom a few months ago after persistent discomfort in his right shoulder — an issue that had been troubling him before Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Dhaka in July.

Following medical consultations, surgery was deemed necessary to fully resolve the problem.

The leg-spinner, who served as Pakistan’s vice-captain during the white-ball tour of New Zealand earlier this year, missed several key assignments during his recovery period.

These included the away T20I series against Bangladesh, the white-ball tour of the West Indies, the tri-nation T20I series involving the UAE and Afghanistan, the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025.

He is also not included in the green shirts' squad for the white-ball series against South Africa, the ODI series against Sri Lanka, or the upcoming tri-nation T20I series featuring Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

Looking ahead, Shadab is set to rejoin competitive cricket with the Sydney Thunder in the upcoming 15th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), scheduled from December 14 to January 25, 2026.

The 44-match tournament will primarily feature early-evening games.

The BBL season will open with a high-voltage clash between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers at Perth Stadium — a fixture that will also mark Babar Azam’s BBL debut for the Sixers.

Several other Pakistani stars will also be in action, including Shaheen Afridi (Brisbane Heat), Mohammad Rizwan (Melbourne Renegades), Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars), Hasan Ali (Adelaide Strikers) and Hassan Khan (Melbourne Renegades), adding to the league’s growing Pakistani presence.

For the unversed, Shadab last represented Pakistan in the three-match T20I series at home against Bangladesh, where he claimed four wickets and scored 48 and seven runs in two innings.