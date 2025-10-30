Muhammad Mokaev hits out at UFC over 'unfair portrayal' after release

An undated picture of Former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev. — Instagram/ mokaev_muhammad

MANAMA: Former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev has spoken out against the UFC for what he described as an unfair portrayal of his image following his release from the promotion.

The 24-year-old fighter defended his reputation, emphasising his professionalism and positive relationships within the MMA community.

The separation came shortly after Mokaev’s victory over Manel Kape, when UFC President Dana White announced that the promotion would not renew his contract.

Mokaev expressed disappointment at how his exit was handled, claiming the media misrepresented him as “a bad guy,” which frustrated him more than losing his deal.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Mokaev said, “You know what got me upset — if you do something wrong, you deserve what happens. But when you haven’t done anything and are still shown in the media as a bad person, that’s what hurts.”

He added that while the end of his UFC contract did not bother him, the spread of false information damaging his reputation did.

“I don’t care about the contract or money. But lies shouldn’t ruin someone’s name. If I was a bad guy or hard to deal with, the UFC wouldn’t have kept me for seven fights — they’d have cut me long ago,” Mokaev said.

Officials at BRAVE Combat Federation (BRAVE CF) praised Mokaev’s professionalism, saying his attitude was a key reason behind his quick re-signing after the UFC exit.

“If I was really a bad person, BRAVE wouldn’t have brought me back. The same goes for the PFL — people said they didn’t want me, but that wasn’t true,” Mokaev clarified.

He also revealed that the Professional Fighters League (PFL) had offered him a fight against Patchy Mix for the title, but the deal fell through due to visa complications.

“I even got a message from PFL offering me to step into the Grand Prix on short notice — I accepted, but couldn’t get a work visa in time,” he explained.

Undefeated in his professional career, Mokaev has now rejoined BRAVE CF and is set to face Gerard Burns for the flyweight title at BRAVE CF 100 on November 7 in Bahrain.