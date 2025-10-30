India, Australia women players pay tribute to late Melbourne teenager Ben Austin

India and Australia women cricketers paid tribute to teenage cricketer Ben Austin, who tragically passed away after an accident while batting in the nets in Melbourne. The tribute took place ahead of the second ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2025. — ICC

NAVI MUMBAI: Players from India and Australia wore black armbands during their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final on Thursday at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy to honour teenage cricketer Ben Austin, who tragically passed away after an accident while batting in the nets in Melbourne.

In a heartfelt statement, the Austin family expressed their grief, saying, “We are utterly devastated by the passing of our beautiful Ben, who died earlier on Thursday morning."

"For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, a deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach, and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends.”

The family added that Ben’s passion for cricket brought him immense joy.

“This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he loved – heading to the nets with his mates to play cricket. We also wish to extend our support to his teammate who was bowling at the time. This accident has affected two young men, and our thoughts are with him and his family as well.”

Cricket Australia expressed its sorrow in a statement, describing the incident as “devastating.”

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as one of the most heartbreaking moments for the cricketing community.

“The death of a young cricketer practising the game he loved is an absolutely tragic event. Our hearts go out to Ben’s family, friends, and teammates at this very sad time," Greenberg said.

"We are working with Cricket Victoria to ensure appropriate recognition of Ben at tomorrow night’s T20 International at the MCG,” he added.

Cricket Victoria and the broader Australian cricket community have rallied around the Austin family and Ben’s teammates, offering support during this incredibly difficult period.