AS Roma edge Parma with Hermoso and Dovbyk strikes

AS Roma's Mario Hermoso celebrates scoring their first goal with Paulo Dybala on October 29, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: AS Roma clinched a tense 2-1 home victory over Parma, thanks to second-half goals from Mario Hermoso and Artem Dovbyk, at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, a win that moved them level on points with Serie A leaders Napoli.

Both Roma and Napoli, who edged Lecce 1-0 on Tuesday, now have 21 points after nine games. Parma, meanwhile, sit in 15th place with seven points.

Roma appeared to have taken the lead through Matias Soule just before halftime, but the goal was disallowed for offside after Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki’s view was deemed obstructed.

The breakthrough finally came in the 63rd minute when Hermoso rose unmarked to head home from a corner.

Dovbyk then doubled Roma’s advantage nine minutes from time, reacting quickest to a rebound and smashing the ball into the net.

Parma reduced the deficit in the 86th minute through Alessandro Circati, but despite late pressure, they were unable to find an equaliser.

Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini admitted his side were slow to find their rhythm early in the game but praised their recovery.

“Three important and good points,” Gasperini said.

“We struggled, especially in the opening 30 minutes, because it always takes us some time to make the right adjustments. But once we fixed things, we played well, didn’t concede much, and created opportunities,” he added.