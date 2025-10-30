Guwahati Test to feature first-ever reversal of lunch and tea breaks

Temba Bavuma of the Proteas during day 3 of the 1st Betway WTC Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park on December 28, 2021 in Centurion, South Africa. - AFP

GUWAHATI: The second Test between India and South Africa, scheduled to begin on November 22 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, will witness a rare change in the traditional Test match routine — the tea break will be taken before lunch.

This unusual adjustment has been made due to the early sunrise and sunset in the eastern part of India, prompting officials to alter the session timings to maximise playing hours.

As per the new schedule, the first session will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, followed by a 20-minute tea break.

The second session will run from 11:20 am to 1:20 pm, after which players will take lunch from 1:20 pm to 2:00 pm. The final session will continue from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

“The reason to have early tea is because Guwahati witnesses early sunset, and there is an early start too. This will be the first time we have decided to change the tea session as time will be saved to get extra game time on the field,” a BCCI source said.

Traditionally, Test matches in India begin at 9:30 am, with a 40-minute lunch break (11:30 am to 12:10 pm) followed by a 20-minute tea break (2:10 pm to 2:30 pm) and play continuing until 4:30 pm.

Match officials can also extend play by 30 minutes to ensure a full quota of 90 overs.

While timings vary around the world — for example, Tests in England begin at 11:00 am due to longer daylight hours — the lunch-then-tea order has remained standard practice globally, making this reversal a first in Indian Test history.

Before the Guwahati clash, both teams will open their two-Test series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14.

South Africa’s tour also includes three ODIs and five T20Is, setting the stage for an exciting multi-format contest that has already generated great anticipation among fans.

Historically, India and South Africa have faced each other in 44 Test matches. Out of these, India have won 16, while South Africa have emerged victorious in 18. The remaining 10 matches ended in draws.