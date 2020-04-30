Kane Willamson, Ross Taylor among big names to win NZ cricket awards

Photo: ICC

New Zealand Cricket awards on Thursday saw big names win, including Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine, International Cricket Council reported.

Williamson was named the ODI Player of the Year, while Suzie Bates won the female title, for making two half-centuries in three matches against South Africa.

"Kane was simply exceptional at the ICC Cricket World Cup last year," said Black Caps coach Gary Stead.

"He can be extremely proud of what he achieved at the tournament in the UK. He scored his runs at crucial times, in crucial matches and he set a tempo throughout the tournament that allowed us to play some superb cricket."

Meanwhile, batsman Ross Taylor bagged T20 Player of the Year award for his consistent performance in the last three T20I series against Sri Lanka, England and India.



For the women's counterpart, Devine was the prominent performer in women's T20Is as she achieved a world record of six successive half-centuries in the format. She scored 429 runs in eight matches at an average of 71.50.

"Our T20 side is at its best when Sophie is scoring runs at the top. She gives others around her the freedom to play their natural game," said White Ferns coach Bob Carter.

"Sophie’s ability with the ball in T20 cricket goes under the radar at times. She will often step up and bowl the hard overs and uses changes of pace to her advantage."

