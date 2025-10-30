Harry Kane’s brace fuels Bayern Munich’s comeback win over FC Koln

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal on October 29, 2025. — Reuters

COLOGNE: Harry Kane’s brilliant brace inspired Bayern Munich to a commanding 4-1 comeback victory over FC Koln in the German Cup second round on Wednesday.

The win extended Bayern’s perfect start to the season — 14 wins in 14 matches across all competitions — setting a new record for clubs from Europe’s top five leagues. The previous best was held by AC Milan, who began the 1992/93 season with 13 consecutive victories.

The Bavarians were initially put under pressure as Koln created several promising chances before Ragnar Ache opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a powerful header from a corner.

Bayern equalised just five minutes later when Luis Diaz pounced on a rebound, though the Colombian appeared marginally offside — a call left unchecked as VAR is unavailable in German Cup fixtures.

Kane completed the turnaround in the 38th minute with a sensational strike, turning with his back to goal before curling a superb left-footed shot into the top corner.

Diaz missed a golden opportunity to add a third in the 53rd minute when he fired over the bar with only the goalkeeper to beat.

However, 11 minutes later, Kane made no mistake — heading home his 22nd goal in 14 appearances for Bayern this season to seal the victory.

The scoring was wrapped up in the 72nd minute when Michael Olise found the net after a clever assist from Diaz.

Bayern now shift focus to their Bundesliga clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday before facing defending European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next week.