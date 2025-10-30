Warner believes Steve Smith will equal Ricky Ponting’s record in Ashes 2025-26

Ricky Ponting talks to Steve Smith during a training session at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 26, 2023 in London, England. - AFP

PERTH: Former Australian opener David Warner has tipped Steve Smith to score “five centuries” during the upcoming Ashes series against England, set to begin on November 21 in Perth.

Smith made a stunning return to competitive cricket, scoring a magnificent 118 for New South Wales against Queensland in the Sheffield Shield at the Gabba on Wednesday.

His 176-ball knock included 20 fours and one six, underlining his fine form ahead of stepping in as Australia’s stand-in captain for the first Ashes Test, with Pat Cummins sidelined.

“If Steve Smith can score big runs this summer, they’ll be fine. If Smith gets on a roll and starts scoring, it’ll be a real challenge for England,” Warner told Fox Cricket.

In 2025, Smith showcased his consistency by amassing 515 runs in six Tests at an average of 51.50, including two centuries and two half-centuries.

His last Test outing came during Australia’s tour of the West Indies in June-July, where he scored 127 runs in four innings at an average of 31.75, with a top score of 71.

Currently, Smith boasts 36 Test centuries—just five short of Ricky Ponting’s Australian record of 41. Given his current rhythm, Warner believes Smith can match Ponting’s tally this summer.

“I reckon he’s got five centuries in him. He only had one net session the other day and came out and scored a hundred today—that’s Steve Smith,” Warner added.

Over the years, Smith has captured every major international title—the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup, and the World Test Championship.

However, one achievement still eludes him: a Border-Gavaskar Trophy series win in India. With the next edition scheduled for January 2027, Warner is confident Smith will continue playing until then.

“The one thing missing for him is winning in India. He knows his body now, he knows what he’s capable of—if he wants to get to that Indian series, he will,” Warner said.

For the unversed, the 2025-26 Ashes will commence on November 21 in Perth.

Historically, Australia has dominated the rivalry, winning 140 of 340 Tests, while England has claimed 108 victories. Australia also leads the overall Ashes series count with 34 wins compared to England’s 32.