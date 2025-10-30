Crystal Palace stun Liverpool to book League Cup quarter-final spot

Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates against Liverpool in Carabao Cup on October 29, 2025. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool’s second-string side were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday, as Ismaila Sarr scored twice in the first half to send the visitors into the League Cup quarter-finals.

The defeat marked Liverpool’s sixth loss in their last seven matches across all competitions, further compounding Arne Slot’s early struggles as manager.

The match remained evenly balanced until the 41st minute, when Liverpool defender Joe Gomez miscontrolled a clearance, allowing Sarr to fire past goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Moments before halftime, Sarr doubled Palace’s lead with a composed finish from a clever reverse pass by Yeremy Pino.

Pino later sealed the win in the 88th minute, making it 3-0 and handing Liverpool their first domestic cup home defeat by three goals without scoring since 1934.

Liverpool’s night worsened when 17-year-old Amara Nallo was sent off in the 79th minute — his second red card in just two senior appearances. The reigning league champions have now lost to Palace three times this season.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner praised his side’s remarkable run of results.

“I don’t know how often this happens — when you play the champions three times within three months and win all three. Credit to the players,” Glasner said.

Meanwhile, when asked if Saturday’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa was now a must-win game, Slot admitted that every fixture carried pressure.

“Every Liverpool game is a must-win,” he said.