Trae Young avoids major knee injury as Hawks hold off nets 117-112

BROOKLYN: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young appears to have avoided a major setback after exiting Wednesday night’s 117-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets with a right knee sprain.

Hawks head coach Quin Snyder confirmed after the game that Young’s ACL remains intact, easing initial fears and expressing optimism about a swift recovery.

“The most important thing is it’s not his ACL. He’s going to get an MRI tonight or tomorrow and we’ll determine the extent from there,” Snyder said. “Not sure how long it’ll take, but hopefully he’ll be back as soon as possible.”

The 27-year-old entered the contest averaging 20.8 points and 9.5 assists per game this season.

The injury occurred when teammate Mouhamed Gueye, pushed by Nets forward Noah Clowney, fell backward into Young’s leg, sending the guard to the floor in visible pain.

He briefly stayed down before jogging to the bench and attempted to return after a timeout. However, Snyder quickly noticed discomfort and pulled him from the game just 17 seconds later, sending him to the locker room for evaluation.

While Young’s injury is not believed to be serious, the Hawks expect to be without their floor general for at least a short period.

Despite his absence, Atlanta managed to hold off a late Brooklyn rally to secure the win.

The Hawks entered the season with high hopes after acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and signing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard, but Young’s elite playmaking remains irreplaceable.

In the second half, Snyder inserted Alexander-Walker into the starting lineup, strengthening the team’s defensive unit.

Still, with Young leading the NBA last season with a career-best 11.6 assists per game, his absence will test Atlanta’s offensive rhythm until he returns.