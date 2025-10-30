Yesavage’s masterclass puts Blue Jays on brink of World Series glory

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage throws in the first inning during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Oct 29, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Rookie sensation Trey Yesavage delivered a record-breaking performance to power the Toronto Blue Jays past the Los Angeles Dodgers with a commanding 6-1 victory in Game 5 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, giving Toronto a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Yesavage, who began the season in Class-A before making his Major League debut in September, etched his name into the record books by recording the most strikeouts without a walk in a World Series game — an impressive twelve.

The 22-year-old right-hander was nearly untouchable, allowing just one run on three hits across seven dominant innings. His brilliance has brought Toronto within one win of capturing its first championship since 1993.

Reflecting on his remarkable journey, Yesavage said he still finds it hard to believe how far he’s come.

“Yeah, it’s a crazy world. Hollywood couldn’t have made it this good,” Yesavage said. “Just being a part of this, I’m very blessed.”

Toronto’s offense set the tone early. Davis Schneider opened the game with a leadoff home run on the first pitch from Dodgers starter Blake Snell.

Two batters later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed up with another blast to left field. Bo Bichette and Isiah Kiner-Falefa later added RBIs as the Blue Jays pulled away.

Snell endured a rough outing, surrendering five runs on six hits and four walks over 6 2/3 innings. Kike Hernandez provided the Dodgers’ only highlight with a solo homer in the third inning.

Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-4, extending his struggles following his record-setting Game 3 performance. The Dodgers have now managed just four runs over their last 29 innings.

The series now shifts to Toronto, where the Blue Jays will look to clinch the championship in Game 6 on Friday.