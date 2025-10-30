Mohammad Amir likely to lead Quetta Qavalry in Abu Dhabi T10 league

Mohammad Amir celebrates after taking a wicket during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York on June 9, 2024. - ICC

Quetta Qavalry have dropped a major hint that former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir could lead the franchise in their debut season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, scheduled to take place from November 18 to 30.

In a recent post shared by the team on social media, the franchise uploaded a teaser video featuring a masked figure seated in front of multiple screens. While the person’s face was not revealed, several clues in the video strongly hinted towards Amir.

“System rebooting. Captain online soon,” the franchise captioned the post.

One of the screens displayed the number 73* — a reference fans quickly linked to Amir’s memorable innings of 73* against New Zealand in a thrilling 2009 encounter.

In that match, Pakistan were reeling at 101-9 in pursuit of 212 before a spirited 103-run partnership between Amir and Saeed Ajmal brought them close, though Pakistan ultimately lost by seven runs.

The video also featured three dates, believed to represent Amir’s debut across all three formats for Pakistan — further fueling speculation about his captaincy role.

It is pertinent to mention that Quetta Qavalry are set to begin their campaign on the opening day of the tournament against Northern Warriors, followed by matches against Ajman Titans on November 19 and Deccan Gladiators on November 21 after a one-day break.

Their fourth fixture will be against Delhi Bulls on November 22, while after a four-day rest, they will face Vista Riders on November 27 and Royal Champs on November 28 in their final league-stage match.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will take place on November 29, with Eliminator 2 and the final scheduled for November 30.

Recently, the franchise also announced Azam Khan as a replacement for Sikandar Raza, who will miss the tournament due to national duty.

“Another powerhouse saddles up. Azam Khan joins the Qavalry squad as Sikandar Raza serves national duty. Khush Aamdeed, Impact Khan,” the team posted.

Raza will captain Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at home, followed by a T20I tri-series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka next month.

Azam, meanwhile, is no stranger to Quetta-based teams, having previously represented Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from 2018 to 2021.

Quetta Qavalry squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League:

Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Amir, Jason Holder, Azam Khan (wk), Andries Gous, Muhammad Waseem, Imran Tahir, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Naseer, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Abdul Ghaffar, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Arafat Minhas, Umer Zeeshan Lohya and George Scrimshaw.