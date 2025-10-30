Max Dowman makes history as Arsenal’s youngest starter

Arsenal's Max Dowman on October 29, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Arsenal teenager Max Dowman made history on Wednesday by becoming the club’s youngest ever starter at just 15 years and 302 days, helping the Gunners to a Carabao Cup fourth-round victory over Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.

The teenage midfielder, promoted from Arsenal’s academy, played 71 minutes and impressed with his confidence and composure on the ball, contributing significantly to the team’s progression to the quarter-finals.

After the match, head coach Mikel Arteta praised Dowman’s natural abilities and fearless attitude.

"For him, everything is natural, the way he plays. With a lot of courage and determination, it's something definitely special," Arteta said.

Arsenal took control in the second half when fellow academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri opened the scoring in the 57th minute, followed by Bukayo Saka, who sealed the win.

Dowman, who joined Arsenal’s youth system in 2015, has been regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the club’s academy.

His debut broke the previous record held by goalkeeper Jack Porter, who started at 16 years and 72 days.

Despite the historic milestone, Arteta urged patience in managing Dowman’s development.

"We have to manage and make sure that he takes the right steps, as there are a lot of new things in his life. We all need to encourage him, but let's protect him as well," he added.