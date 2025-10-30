Melbourne teen Ben Austin dies after being struck by cricket ball

An undated picture of teenage Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin. - X

MELBOURNE: A 17-year-old club cricketer has tragically died after being struck on the neck by a cricket ball during training on Tuesday.

Ben Austin was taken to Monash Children’s Hospital in critical condition following the incident at Ferntree Gully in Melbourne’s outer east.

He had been facing balls in the nets, bowled using a sidearm or 'wanger', ahead of a T20 match. Although he was wearing a helmet, it did not include a stem guard.

Despite being placed on life support, Ben passed away on Thursday morning.

Ben Austin’s father, Jace Austin, expressed his family’s heartbreak following the tragic loss of his son.

"We are utterly devastated by the passing of our beautiful Ben. For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, a deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach, and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends," Jace said.

"This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort knowing he was doing something he loved – going to the nets with mates to play cricket. He loved the game, and it brought him immense joy. We also want to support his teammate who was bowling in the nets – this accident has affected two young men, and our thoughts are with him and his family," he added.

Cricket Australia (CA) and Cricket Victoria are providing support to the family and those affected by the tragedy.

"The circumstances at Ferntree Gully will be felt across the country," CA Chair Mike Baird said. "Cricket is a sport that brings communities together, and incidents like this resonate deeply. Our focus right now is supporting the family, the club, and all those impacted."

Nick Cummins, CEO of Cricket Victoria, expressed his condolences and support, saying that the organisation is committed to helping not only the family of the late Ben but also the clubs he played for.

"We are doing everything we can to support not just the family of young Ben, but also those at the club, and Ben played for a number of clubs, to ensure that they have the counselling and the support, not just today, but well into the future, as this is something that will stay with our community for some time."

Comparing the accident to the tragic death of Phil Hughes nearly 11 years ago, Cummins added it was too early to discuss potential changes to safety regulations, such as making stem guards mandatory.

"At the moment, our focus is on support and counselling for those affected. There will be time later to review safety measures," he said.

In the hours following Ben’s death, tributes at the club included flowers, cards, lollies, a drink bottle, and a cricket bat inscribed with messages such as “Rest easy Benny” and “Forever 14 not out.”

Ferntree Gully Cricket Club expressed deep sorrow over the death of Ben Austin, stating they are “absolutely devastated” by his passing.

"We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family - Jace, Tracey, Cooper and Zach, his extended family, his friends and to all of those who knew Ben and the joy that he brought."

Ben was remembered as a talented cricketer, a strong leader, and an outstanding young man. In March, he received an award recognising a player who demonstrated dedication and the right attitude toward the game.

He had celebrated his birthday earlier this month.

Arnie Walters, President of the Ferntree Gully and District Cricket Association, acknowledged the impact of the tragic news on the local community, saying the association will offer full support to its clubs and the wider cricket family.

"I know how heavily this news will land across our community and we will provide any and all support we can to our clubs and cricket family," Ferntree Gully and District Cricket Association president Arnie Walters said.

The Austin family expressed gratitude to those who helped immediately after the incident, emergency services, hospital staff, and the cricket community.

"We would like to thank the cricket community including Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, Mulgrave Cricket Club and Eildon Park Cricket Club for their support since Tuesday evening and to the dozens of people who visited Ben in hospital," Jace Austin said.

"Finally, we would also like thank all the first responders at the scene and the staff at Monash Children's Hospital who worked so hard to help Ben. We will cherish Ben forever.

"We would ask that our family's privacy is respected as we come to terms with our loss."