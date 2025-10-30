LaRavia, Reaves lead Lakers to thrilling win over Timberwolves

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (left) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia vie for the ball during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on Oct 27, 2025. — Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: Jake LaRavia and Austin Reaves delivered clutch performances as the Los Angeles Lakers edged the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-115 at Target Center on Thursday.

The duo combined for 55 points, showcasing poise and determination in a game that went down to the final possession.

LaRavia, emerging as a reliable scoring option, poured in 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds, keeping the Lakers within striking distance throughout the contest.

Reaves was pivotal in the closing moments, finishing with 28 points and 10 assists, including several key baskets that swung the momentum in Los Angeles’ favor.

The Lakers demonstrated impressive balance, with Deandre Ayton contributing 17 points and 13 rebounds, Rui Hachimura adding 17 points, and Jarred Vanderbilt dominating the boards with 12 rebounds.

Dalton Knecht also had a standout performance, scoring 15 points — his best of the season so far.

For Minnesota, the loss was a tough blow after leading for much of the game.

Despite strong offensive stretches, the Timberwolves faltered in the final minutes as the Lakers’ defense tightened. A late turnover and a missed shot in the closing seconds sealed their fate.

The win improves the Lakers’ record to 3-2, providing valuable momentum early in the season.

With LaRavia and Reaves emerging as key contributors, Los Angeles appears to be hitting its stride.

The Lakers now turn their attention to their next matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 1.