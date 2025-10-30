Ja Morant’s heroics lead Grizzlies to nail-biting win over Suns

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at the Mortgage Matchup Center on Oct 29, 2025. — Reuters

PHOENIX: Ja Morant’s sensational performance powered the Memphis Grizzlies to a thrilling 114-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns at PHX Arena on Thursday.

The star guard was unstoppable, finishing with 28 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists, leading the Grizzlies to their third win of the season and improving their record to 3-2.

The game was closely contested from start to finish, with both teams trading baskets throughout all four quarters.

The Suns held a slim lead late in the fourth, but Morant’s clutch plays down the stretch proved decisive, showcasing his speed, court vision, and scoring ability.

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 18 points and six rebounds, while Santi Aldama added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, providing Memphis with valuable depth.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 11 points, and Cedric Coward added 14, rounding out a balanced team effort.

For Phoenix, it was another tough loss in a rocky start to the season, leaving the Suns at 1-4. Despite a strong offensive showing, Phoenix’s defensive lapses in the final moments allowed Memphis to seize the win.

With this victory, the Grizzlies gain early-season momentum.

Their next challenge comes against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 1, testing whether they can maintain this energy and continue building on Morant’s standout leadership.