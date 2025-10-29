Moses Itauma called out by Olympic star

An undated photo of British boxer Moses Itauma (second from right). — Instagram/m.itauma

Olympic silver medallist Richard Torrez Jr has called out Moses Itauma for a heavyweight showdown.

Itauma, who has a 13-0 record, 11 out of which are knockouts, is struggling to find an opponent for himself as many fighters, including Jermaine Franklin and Filip Hrgovic, have rejected the offer.

Itauma himself declined a chance at an IBF world title eliminator with Frank Sanchez.

But it appeared that his problem was solved by the WBA as it ordered him to take on their ‘regular’ champion, Kubrat Pulev.

But in a stunning U-turn, Pulev has chosen instead to face former unified cruiserweight world champion Murat Gassiev on December 12.

However, in a new interview with Sean Zittel, Torrez has called his fellow young rising star for a fight.

“I want that Itauma fight. I think that would be a great fight. Everyone wants to know if he’s ready for Usyk or not. Look at me, I’m a lefty. I’m a heavyweight. I move a lot. I have pressure. I punch a lot. Let’s see how it goes,” Torrez said.

He added that he knows that Itauma wants the belt, but as both fighters are young, he wants the fight and he will not duck that bout.

“I understand he wants the belt but were both young heavyweights, we’re both at it, we’re both willing and able. I’m not going to duck that fight. I would love to have that fight. Let’s put some action together,” he added.

“I know the UK fans are amazing people, amazing fights fans, I say that’s a great fight to make happen and make happen quick. Outside the ring I’m a pretty placid guy but inside the ring, you put a baby in there, I’m gonna punch that baby, man.”

Torrez, 26, has a record of 13-0 with 11 knockouts. He defeated Guido Vianello on points back in April.