Mohammad Nabi bags all-time unwanted Afghanistan record in T20Is

Afghanistan´s Mohammad Nabi plays a shot during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Hong Kong at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 9, 2025. — AFP

HARARE: Experienced all-rounder Mohammad Nabi registered an unwanted record of most ducks by an Afghanistan batter in T20Is here on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old, who fell for a two-ball duck off Blessing Muzarabani in the series opener against Zimbabwe here at the Harare Sports Club earlier today, has now been dismissed nine times without scoring in the shortest format.

Nabi, as a result, went past teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who previously held the unwanted record with eight ducks.

Most ducks for Afghanistan in T20Is

Mohammad Nabi – nine in 143 matches Rahmanullah Gurbaz – eight in 78 matches Gulbadin Naib – seven in 78 matches Rashid Khan – seven in 106 matches Azmatullah Omarzai – six in 59 matches

Mohammad Nabi’s failure with the bat, however, did not affect the visitors as they piled up a formidable total of 180/6 in the aforementioned fixture.

Leading the way for Afghanistan was opener Ibrahim Zadran, who top-scored with a blistering 52 off 33 deliveries, laced with six fours and a six, while his opening partner Gurbaz (39), Sediqullah Atal (25), Azmatullah Omarzai (27) and Shahidullah (22 not out) also made handy contributions.

In response, Zimbabwe’s batting unit could yield 127 before being bowled out in 16.1 overs, resulting in the home side succumbing to a crushing defeat in the series opener.

Lower-order batter Tinotenda Maposa top-scored for Zimbabwe with a blistering cameo, making 32 off just 15 deliveries, laced with five boundaries.

Besides him, only four Zimbabwe batters – Brian Bennett, Brad Evans, 24 each, Tony Munyonga (20) and Tashinga Musekiwa (16) – could amass double figures against a ruthless Afghanistan bowling attack, led by Rahman, who picked up four wickets for 20 runs in his four-over spell.

Rahman was supported by Omarzai, who bagged three wickets for 29, while Abdollah Ahmadzai chipped in with two scalps.