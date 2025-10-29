Asian Youth Games: Iran outclass Pakistan in Volleyball final

Pakistan team poses for a picture after winning silver medals at the Asian Youth Games boys' volleyball competition at the Isa Sports City on October 29, 2025. — Pakistan Volleyball Federation

ISA TOWN: Pakistan suffered a gruelling 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Asian Youth Games boys’ volleyball competition’s final here at the Isa Sports City on Wednesday.

In the summit clash, which lasted one hour and 26 minutes, Iran secured a dominant victory with a scoreline of 25-21, 25-23, and 25-23 to clinch the gold medal, while the Green Shirts settled for silver.

According to official statistics, the two teams had the same success rate of spike attempts, 49, while Iran took the edge in block won and service won.

Furthermore, Pakistan made three more errors (22) than Iran (19), which eventually translated into the outcome of the high-stakes clash.

Notably, this was Pakistan’s first defeat in the competition as they stormed into the final with an unbeaten record.

Pakistan started their campaign with back-to-back 3-0 triumphs over Mongolia and hosts Bahrain, which propelled them into the top-eight classification round.

The national team carried on their form in the next round, registering commanding victories over Uzbekistan (3-0) and Saudi Arabia (3-1) and booked their place in the quarter-finals.

In the last eight clash, Pakistan bamboozled the People’s Republic of China 3-0 to move into the final four, where they staged an astounding turnaround to crush Indonesia 3-1.

The knockout fixture got off to a contrasting start, with Indonesia narrowly clinching the opening frame, but Pakistan, undefeated in the competition, made a remarkable comeback and won the remaining three frames on the trot to round up another comprehensive victory.