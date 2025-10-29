Fabio Wardley opens up on Joseph Parker's rematch

Fabio Wardley in action during his fight against Joseph Parker at the O2 in London on October 25, 2025. — Reuters

Fabio Wardley has shared his thoughts on Joseph Parker's rematch after the controversial stoppage victory.

Wardley pulled off a stunning upset, knocking out Parker in the 11th round at London's O2 Arena on October 25.

Wardley, 30, pounced on former world champion Parker before hurting him in the 10th round through a right uppercut, forcing referee Howard Foster to stop the bout.

The Ipswich native collapsed to the floor in celebration, having won the WBO interim title, putting himself in pole position to face world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Before he was knocked out, Parker led on two of the judges’ scorecards and was level on the third, before the penultimate round. The New Zealander was not happy with the knockout, insisting he was still able to continue.

Wardley, who is next in line for a fight against world champion Usyk, praised Parker for accepting the bout despite risking his title shot against the Ukrainian.

Wardley also acknowledged Parker’s sportsmanship in being open to a rematch.

“I’d happily welcome the rematch,” Wardley told Ariel Helwani.

“It was a fantastic fight, it was a great fight. The controversy over the stoppage aside. No one came away from that fight saying it was boring or that it wasn’t intriguing. It had ebbs and flows all the way through. It had everything in that sense.”

He added that he is currently focused on a title shot against Usyk but remains open to a rematch with Parker.

“We’ll see how this Usyk thing plays out,” he said.

“We’ll see how that all goes, but I’d be happy to rematch him.”