West Indies edge Bangladesh in second T20I to secure unassailable series lead

West Indies' Jason Holder (right) celebrates taking a wicket during their second T20I against Bangladesh at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on October 29, 2025. — AFP

CHATTOGRAM: Skipper Shai Hope and opener Alick Athanaze’s brisk fifties, coupled with a collective bowling effort, helped West Indies beat Bangladesh by 16 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium on Wednesday.

The victory meant West Indies clinched the three-match series 2-0 with a game to spare, which will be played at the same venue on Friday.

Opting to bat first, the touring side registered a formidable total of 149/9 on the board, courtesy of a century-plus partnership for the second wicket between Hope and Athanaze.

West Indies, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost opener Brandon King (one) on the third delivery of the second over with just one run on the board.

Following the early setback, Hope joined Athanaze in the middle, and the duo forced an astounding recovery by putting together 105 runs for the second wicket.

The anchoring stand eventually culminated in the 12th over with Athanaze’s dismissal off Nasum Ahmed.

The left-handed opener smashed five fours and three sixes on his way to a 33-ball 52.

Athanaze’s dismissal sparked a middle-order collapse, which saw West Indies lose four more wickets, including that of Hope, at an alarming rate, and were thus reduced to 118/6 in 14.4 overs.

Hope remained their top-scorer with 55 off 36 deliveries, studded with three sixes and as many fours.

Meanwhile, following the flurry of wickets, Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd stabilise their innings, scoring unbeaten 17 and 13, respectively, while also sharing an important 26-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets, while Nasum and Rishad Hossain bagged two each.

Chasing a 150-run target, Bangladesh could amass 135/8 in their allotted 20 overs despite Tanzid Hasan’s half-century.

The opening batter remained the top-scorer with a cautious 61 off 48 deliveries, featuring three sixes and as many fours.

He oversaw Bangladesh’s pursuit until the start of the 18th over but remained deprived of the support from the other end as skipper Litton Das was the next-best run-getter for the home side with a 17-ball 23.

Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd jointly led West Indies’ bowling charge, claiming three wickets each. They were supported by the experienced all-rounder Holder, who made two scalps.

For his gutsy 13-run cameo and three wickets, Shepherd was adjudged the Player of the Match.