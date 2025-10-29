Zadran, Mujeeb help Afghanistan thump Zimbabwe in T20I series opener

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (right) and Sediqullah Atal bump fists during their first T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on October 29, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Ibrahim Zadran’s blistering half-century, followed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s four-wicket haul, led Afghanistan to a commanding 53-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan’s decision to bat first proved beneficial as they racked up a formidable total of 180/6 in 20 overs.

Leading the way for the touring side was opener Ibrahim Zadran, who top-scored with a brisk 33-ball 52, studded with six fours and a six.

His blitz was backed by fellow opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39), with whom he shared a 76-run partnership, while Sediqullah Atal (25), Azmatullah Omarzai (27) and Shahidullah (22 not out) also made handy contributions.

Sikandar Raza was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe, taking three wickets for just 20 runs in his four overs, followed by Blessing Muzarabani with two, while Brad Evans made one scalp.

In response, Zimbabwe’s batting unit could yield 127 before being bowled out in 16.1 overs, resulting in the home side succumbing to a crushing defeat in the series opener.

Lower-order batter Tinotenda Maposa top-scored for Zimbabwe with a blistering cameo, making 32 off just 15 deliveries, laced with five boundaries.

Besides him, only four Zimbabwe batters – Brian Bennett, Brad Evans, 24 each, Tony Munyonga (20) and Tashinga Musekiwa (16) – could amass double figures against a ruthless Afghanistan bowling attack, led by Rahman, who picked up four wickets for 20 runs in his four-over spell.

Rahman was supported by Omarzai, who bagged three wickets for 29, while Abdollah Ahmadzai chipped in with two scalps.

For his all-round performance, Omarzai was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The 53-run victory gave Afghanistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Zimbabwe, with the second T20I scheduled to be played at the same venue on Friday.