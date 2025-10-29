Former India coach reveals ICC offered to overturn Ganguly's ban in 2005

India's Sourav Ganguly walks off the field after being dismissed during their first ODI against Pakistan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cochin on April 2, 2005. — AFP

KARACHI: Former India coach Greg Chappell on Wednesday made a startling revelation that the ex-International Cricket Council (ICC) president Jagmohan Dalmiya offered him to overturn Sourav Ganguly’s four-match ban for slow-over rate violation.

Chappell, who coached the Indian men’s cricket team from 2005 to 2007, made the revelation while talking to the Sydney Morning Herald, stating that the then ICC President, who was holding the same position at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), gave him the offer at the start of his career.

“Dalmiya offered to have his suspension reduced so that he [Ganguly] could go to Sri Lanka at the start of my tenure,” said Chappell. “I said no, I don’t want to rort the system, he has to do his time. Dalmiya seemed OK for him to miss.”

For the unversed, India captain Ganguly was handed a six-month ban by ICC match referee Chris Broad for maintaining a slow-over rate in the third ODI of the preceding six-match home series against Pakistan.

Ganguly’s ban was then reduced to four matches on appeal, shortly before Chappell was appointed as their head coach. The former Australia cricketer was set to start his tenure with a tri-nation series in Sri Lanka.

Chappell’s remarks came just a day after Broad made an equally staggering revelation regarding India’s influence on the sport, claiming that he was once told to ‘be lenient’ in the slow-over rate penalty.

The former England cricketer did not specifically mention the match, in which India were around four overs behind the time and were on the verge of being penalised, but he received a phone call and was instructed to show leniency with the team.

“India were three, four overs down at the end of a game so it constituted a fine. I got a phone call saying, ‘be lenient, find some time because it’s India’. And it’s like, right, OK. So we had to find some time, brought it down below the threshold,” Broad stated.

“The very next game, exactly the same thing happened. He [Sourav Ganguly] didn’t listen to any of the hurry-ups and so I phoned and said, ‘what do you want me to do now?’ and I was told ‘just do him’,” he added.

Meanwhile, when Chappell was approached for a comment by an international cricket news website on Broad’s revelation, he refused.

"I have no comments to offer," Chappell said when asked if the BCCI and Indian cricket held too much power, as suggested by Broad.