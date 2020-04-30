Younis Khan throws weight behind Shoaib Akhtar over defamation case

Photo: Twitter

Former cricketer Younis Khan has thrown his weight behind his former teammate Shoaib Akhtar over the defamation case filed by Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi against the former pacer.

Younis, in a post on Twitter, applauded Akhtar for revealing "the bitter truth", and in turn insinuating that the PCB was in the wrong.

Furthermore, the former cricketer urged the board to consider Akhtar's claims and look into their legal department.



READ: PCB 'disappointed' with Shoaib Akhtar's 'highly disrespectful' outburst

"What a befitting and bitter truth spoken by @shoaib100mph! It takes a backbone to be simply uncompromisingly forthright," the post read.

"Time for @TheRealPCB to honestly evaluate his remarks for the betterment of Pakistan Cricket and its players. I stand by with #ShoaibAkhtar."

Akhtar had come under fire for lambasting the PCB and its legal team, especially Rizvi, accusing him of profiteering by creating protracted legal wrangles between the board and its players.

