Vinicius Jr apologises to Real Madrid supporters after sub reaction

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts after being substituted in a La Liga match against Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on October 26, 2025. — Reuters

Vinicius Junior has apologised to all the Real Madrid supporters for his reaction to being substituted against Barcelona on Sunday's fiery El Clásico.

The forward was substituted in the 72nd minute of the 2-1 win over Barcelona by Madrid coach, to which he reacted angrily, storming down the tunnel before returning to the bench.

However, the Brazilian returned to the bench after his side's win to take part in the confrontation between the players of both sides at the full-time whistle, attempting to confront Lamine Yamal, for which he received a yellow card as well.

Vinicius has now posted a public apology to fans on X, saying he wants to apologise to all supporters for his behaviour.

He also apologised to his team-mates, the club and the president.

"Today I want to apologise to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clasico," he posted on X.

"Just as I have already done in person during today's training, I also want to apologise again to my team-mates, the club, and the president.

"Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents.

"I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day. 🤍"

Real Madrid signed Vinicius from Flamengo in 2018 for £38.7m. In his time at Los Blancos, he has scored 111 goals in 335 matches.

However, the Brazilian's future at the Santiago Bernabéu is uncertain as Madrid is reportedly looking for a suitable offer for the 25-year-old.