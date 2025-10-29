Karim Benzema reacts to Al-Ittihad knocking out Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema reacts during a Saudi Pro League match against Al Hilal at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on October 24, 2025. — Reuters

Karim Benzema reacted to Al-Ittihad knocking out Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr from the King's Cup.

Benzema shone with a goal as Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Nassr 2-1 in the round of 16 of the King’s Cup on Tuesday.

Al-Nassr was spot on with possession, but their front three, Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Sadio Mane, failed to impress in the final third despite playing with an extra man up to 45 minutes.

In the Saudi Pro League this season, when the two sides met earlier, it was Al-Nassr which came on top with a 2-0 victory over Al-Ittihad.

Benzema scored in the 15th minute to put his team ahead, but Angelo Gabriel levelled the scoring in the 30th minute for Al-Nassr.

However, in the stoppage time of the first half, Houssem Aouar scored a second for Al-Ittihad, which proved to be the winner.

After the win, Benzema posted an image of himself celebrating a goal, captioning: “Big win tonight.. Important for the team and our fans 🐅 When we talk we do ☝🏼🟡⚫️.”





After the match, Benzema said that it was a big match against a tough opposition, and it was not easy to win that. And we are happy with the result.

"It was a big game against a very good team. It was not easy to win here because Al Nassr did great today but, from the first minute, we showed we wanted to win this game. We did exactly what the coach said before, and we are happy because we showed it’s still here," Benzema said.

Benzema has scored four goals in seven games for Al-Ittihad so far this season. Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s trophyless drought in Saudi Arabia continues as he has failed to win any of the 13 trophies he has contested for.