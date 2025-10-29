Wolvaardt, South Africa shatter multiple records during World Cup semi-final

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final against England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 29, 2025. — Reuters

GUWAHATI: Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa broke multiple records during their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final against former champions England here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, the Proteas women registered a massive total of 319/7 on the board in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of Wolvaardt’s monumental knock.

South Africa’s 319/7 is now their highest total in the Women’s World Cup, surpassing their previous best of 312/9 against Pakistan, set against Pakistan earlier in the ongoing tournament.

It was also the second-highest total in a Women’s World Cup knockout match, only behind Australia’s 356/5, which they accumulated against England in the 2022 final.

Highest total for SA-W in ODI World Cups

319/7 against England in Guwahati, 2025 semi-final

312/9 against Pakistan in Colombo, 2025

305/9 against England in Bristol, 2017

275/7 against India in Christchurch, 2022

Leading the batting charge for South Africa was their captain, Laura Wolvaardt, who played a monumental 169-run knock, coming off just 143 balls and featuring 24 boundaries, including four sixes.

Furthermore, Wolvaardt’s 169 is now ranked as the third-highest individual score in the Women’s World Cup knockouts, surpassing Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 148 not out against Australia in the 2022 edition’s final.

Notably, India’s Harmanpreet Kaur sits at the top of the list of highest individual scores in the mega event, with her unbeaten 171-run knock against Australia in the 2017 semi-final, followed by Alyssa Healy’s 170 in the 2022 final.



Highest individual scores in World Cup knockouts



Harmanpreet Kaur – 171* against Australia, 2017 semi-final

Alyssa Healy – 170 against England, 2022 final

Laura Wolvaardt – 169 against England, 2025 semi-final

Nat Sciver-Brunt – 148* against Australia, 2022 final