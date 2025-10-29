Real Madrid keep contract plans for Vinicius despite Alonso clash

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the warm-up before the La Liga match against Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on October 26, 2025. — Reuters

Real Madrid still intends to offer Vinicius Junior a new contract next summer despite a heated exchange with head coach Xabi Alonso during El Clásico.

According to reports, the club plans to resume negotiations at the end of the season and views the dispute as a matter between the coach and the player, which should be handled internally.

The incident began after Vinicius was substituted with eighteen minutes remaining in Madrid’s match against Barcelona. The Brazilian international stormed down the tunnel in apparent frustration before returning to the bench.

During the heated exchange, Vinicius reportedly said, “I’m leaving the club,” fuelling speculation about his future and highlighting his tense relationship with Alonso.

Earlier this year, Vinicius requested a salary increase, allegedly to match that of former Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, which led to a breakdown in contract negotiations.

However, Real Madrid are still in favour of offering an extension that would keep him at the Bernabeu until 2030, with talks expected to resume next summer.

According to Cadena SER, the club hopes to resolve the situation with the coach rather than worsen it. With only one year left on his contract, Vinicius could decide to leave if his relationship with Alonso does not improve, potentially forcing a sale.

Club officials have stressed that they want to keep the 25-year-old, citing his importance on the pitch. Madrid now aims to calm tensions in training and resolve the matter before it affects the team’s campaign.