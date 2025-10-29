South Africa crush England to book maiden ODI World Cup appearance

South Africa players celebrate after winning their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final against England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 29, 2025. — Reuters

GUWAHATI: Laura Wolvaardt’s marathon 169-run knock, followed by Marizanne Kapp’s five-wicket haul, helped South Africa to inflict a 125-run defeat on England in the first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-final here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The victory propelled South Africa into their first ODI World Cup final, while four-time champions England crashed out.

Chasing a daunting 320-run target, the four-time champions could accumulate 194 before being bowled out in 42.3 overs despite half-centuries from skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey.

England got off to a disastrous start to their pursuit as South Africa ran through their top order, comprising Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight, dismissing each of the batters for a duck.

With the scoreboard reading 1/3 in 1.1 overs, Sciver-Brunt and Capsey launched a recovery and put together a fighting 107-run partnership.

The duo had pulled South Africa into the hunt with their anchoring knocks until Sune Luus struck and broke the partnership by dismissing Capsey, who scored 50 off 71 deliveries, laced with six fours.

Sciver-Brunt, on the other hand, followed suit 33 balls later, getting caught behind off Kapp and walking back after top-scoring with a 76-ball 64, laced with six fours and a six.

Her dismissal sparked a match-defining collapse, during which England lost wickets at an alarming rate. Middle-order batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge and No.10 Linsey Smith offered some resistance with 34 and 27, respectively, but their efforts were insufficient to pull off a miraculous victory for their side.

Kapp led the bowling charge for South Africa, returning economical bowling figures of 5/20 in her seven overs. Her efforts were backed by Nadine de Klerk, who bagged two wickets, while Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Luus shared three between them.

Put into bat first, the Proteas women, who were booked for a meagre 69 in their campaign opener against England, made an astounding turnaround by racking up 319/7 in their allotted 50 overs despite Sophie Ecclestone’s four-wicket haul.

South Africa got off to a dominant start to their innings, with their opening pair of Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits knitting a 116-run stand, spanning until the 23rd over, which saw Ecclestone strike twice, dismissing the latter and Anneke Bosch (zero).

Brits remained a notable run-getter for South Africa with 45 off 65 deliveries, laced with six fours and a six.

South Africa then lost another wicket in the 26th over when Nat Sciver-Brunt dismissed Sune Luus (one) and thus, consequently slipped to 119/3.

Following the brief collapse, experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp joined skipper Wolvaardt for a 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket until falling victim to Ecclestone in the 37th over. She scored a brisk 42 off 33 deliveries, comprising four fours and a six.

Her dismissal was followed by two more setbacks for the Proteas as Sinalo Jafta (one) and Annerie Dercksen (four) perished cheaply, resulting in South Africa slipping further to 202/6 in 40.1 overs.

But, Wolvaardt remained firm and kept the scoreboard singlehandedly and soon received ample support at the other end in the form of Chloe Tryon, with whom she shared an 89-run stand for the seventh wicket until eventually falling victim to Lauren Bell in the 48th over.

Laura Wolvaardt remained the top-scorer for South Africa with a monumental 169 off 143 deliveries, studded with 20 fours and four sixes.

Tryon, on the other hand, batted until the end and returned unbeaten after scoring a 26-ball 33, smashing three fours and a six.

Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers for England, taking four wickets for just 44 runs in her 10 overs, followed by Bell with two, while Sciver-Brunt chipped in with one scalp.



South Africa will face either defending champions Australia or co-hosts India in the Women's World Cup 2025 final, who will lock horns in the second semi-final in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.