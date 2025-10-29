Nicolas Mahut announces retirement following Paris Masters appearance

John Isner of the U.S. (left) embraces France's Nicolas Mahut after defeating him at the 2010 Wimbledon tennis championships in London on June 24, 2010. — Reuters

Frenchman Nicolas Mahut bid an emotional farewell to professional tennis after his doubles defeat at the Paris Masters, marking the end of a remarkable 25-year career on the ATP Tour.

Mahut, 41, crafted an impressive legacy that includes five Grand Slam doubles titles, reaching World No. 1 in the PIF ATP Doubles Rankings, and helping France win the Davis Cup.

Among countless memories, one match still stands out, not for a trophy, but for its place in tennis history.

Fifteen years later, Mahut can still smile when people ask about his record-breaking 2010 Wimbledon epic against John Isner, a marathon that lasted 11 hours and five minutes over three days.

Mahut ultimately lost to Isner, 70-68 in the fifth set, but the match remains one of the most iconic moments in tennis history.

Following that unforgettable encounter, the Boulogne-Billancourt native went on to win four grass-court titles and peaked at No. 37 in the ATP singles rankings.

Reflecting on his Wimbledon experience, Mahut said he can now appreciate it more fully.

“I now enjoy talking about that match because it was a crazy experience. It brought me a lot as a player and as a man, but I can be associated with that match and I can talk about it easily because I know that after that… I managed to win,” he said.

He also spoke with pride about sharing his tennis journey with his son.

“When I went this year with my son, walking through the aisles, he saw his name after all, because it’s also his. It gives me a little pride and ultimately there’s nothing more beautiful for me,” Mahut added.

Mahut and his long-time partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert enjoyed remarkable success together, completing a Career Grand Slam with their triumph at the 2019 Australian Open.

They later secured a second major title on home soil by winning the 2021 Roland Garros championship.

The French duo also captured the Nitto ATP Finals twice, played a key role in France’s 2017 Davis Cup victory, and won seven of the nine ATP Masters 1000 events, cementing their status as one of the most dominant doubles teams of their era.

As he bids farewell to the sport, Mahut reflected on what truly matters most to him.

"That's what I will remember, beyond the titles, the trophies that I may have, it's also ultimately everything that happened in order for me to achieve those trophies and victories," Mahut concluded.