Brundle reacts to Verstappen avoiding penalty after collision with Hamilton

An undated photo of Red Bull's F1 driver Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. — AFP

Martin Brundle has shared his thoughts on Red Bull's Max Verstappen avoiding a penalty after a collision with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s car collided with Hamilton’s when the world champion was trying to overtake in the early stages of Sunday’s Mexican GP, while the stewards deemed it a racing incident.

After a chaotic start to the race, Hamilton was running third with Verstappen close behind him in fourth. On lap six, the Dutchman spotted an opening at the first corner and went for it, catching his old rival by surprise.

The pair made slight contact, and Hamilton complained over the radio that Verstappen pushed him wide. Their fight continued to Turn 4, where George Russell also became involved.

After locking up and running across the grass, Hamilton re-emerged in third with a clear buffer. The stewards later handed him a penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ F1 Show podcast, former British driver Martin Brundle gave his take on how the incident was handled, saying Verstappen had ‘claimed’ the first corner against Hamilton.

Brundle backed the decision made by stewards saying it was pure ‘motor racing’.

“I read the driver guidelines again just before we did this podcast,” said Brundle.

“For me, Max had done enough to claim the corner because he has to be alongside Lewis’ mirror at the apex. In fact, he was slightly ahead of his front axle. He owned the corner, he’s then entitled to take a normal racing line. He’s won that corner.

“Did he dive, was it overoptimistic? That’s in the regulations, and this is the grey area where you need a referee to make the decision. You could also call that motor racing – you’ve got to dive up the inside of somebody to actually overtake them.”