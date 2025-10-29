Rain washes out opening T20I between Australia and India in Canberra

Indian batter Shubman Gill (left) plays a shot during the first T20I match against Australia at Manuka Oval in Canberra on October 29, 2025. - Cricket Australia

CANBERRA: Rain had the final say in Canberra as the opening T20I between Australia and India was called off. Suryakumar Yadav had started to find his rhythm, with India batting nearly 10 overs before the weather intervened and forced the players off the field.

After winning the toss, Australia chose to bowl first. Abhishek Sharma began aggressively, finding the boundary three times in the opening two overs.

At the other end, Shubman Gill got going with a couple of boundaries off Nathan Ellis before the bowler’s clever slower delivery dismissed Abhishek.

Suryakumar then showcased his trademark flick to smash the first six of the innings before rain temporarily halted play.

Once the game resumed, it was reduced to 18 overs per side. India’s batting pair of Gill and Suryakumar soon accelerated, with the skipper looking in ominous touch following a recent lean patch.

Gill executed a perfect slog sweep off Matthew Kuhnemann, while Suryakumar targeted Ellis with successive boundaries followed by a six.

At 97/1 after 9.4 overs, India seemed on course for a commanding total, but rain returned, bringing an abrupt end to the match with no possibility of resumption.

The second T20I of the series is scheduled for Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It is pertinent to mention that the hosts recently won the three-match ODI series against India, clinching the first two matches before losing the final game, thereby taking the series 2-1.

Historically, India and Australia have faced each other in 33 T20 matches. India have won 20 of these encounters, while Australia have emerged victorious 11 times, with two matches ending without a result.