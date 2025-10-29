Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz make huge jumps in ICC T20I rankings

Mohammad Nawaz (second to left), Babar Azam (left) and Saim Ayub (second to right) of Pakistan celebrate the dismissal of Sherfane Rutherford of West Indies during the second ODImatch between West Indies and Pakistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on August 10, 2025. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan cricketers Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz have made notable gains in the latest ICC T20I rankings, while Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan jumps to third place in the bowling rankings update.

In the T20I batters rankings, opening batter Sahibzada Farhan moves up one spot to 11th with 670 points, alongside wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who also rises one place to 40th with 541 points.

Returning star Babar Azam retains his 39th spot, while young opener Saim Ayub climbs five places to 49th with 511 points.

Fakhar Zaman remains at 59th, while Salman Agha drops one place to 64th and Hasan Nawaz falls four spots to 65th. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris drops two places to 78th.

India’s Abhishek Sharma continues to lead as the number one T20I batter, followed by England’s Phil Salt in second and Sharma’s teammate Tilak Varma in third.

In the T20I bowlers rankings, spinner Abrar Ahmed slips one place to eighth, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi drops two spots to 16th, and Sufiyan Muqeem falls one place to 19th.

Spinner Mohammad Nawaz rises six places to 33rd, while pacer Haris Rauf drops two spots to 34th. Saim Ayub makes a massive jump of 15 places to 41st with 513 points.

India’s Varun Chakaravarthy retains his top spot, West Indies’ Akeal Hosein remains second, and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan moves past England’s Adil Rashid to claim third.

In the T20I all-rounders rankings, Mohammad Nawaz breaks into the top 10, rising eight spots to sixth with 188 points. Shadab Khan climbs one place to 36th, while Faheem Ashraf drops two places to 38th.

Saim Ayub continues to lead as the number one T20I all-rounder, followed by India’s Hardik Pandya in second and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi in third.