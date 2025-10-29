Juventus hires Luciano Spalletti as new coach: reports

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti on June 9, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: Juventus FC has reportedly appointed Luciano Spalletti as its new head coach, according to Italian media on Wednesday. The official announcement is expected later today or on Thursday.

Juventus are close to finalising a deal with the former Italy manager to replace Igor Tudor, following a dismal run of eight winless matches across all competitions.

Spalletti, 66, is expected to sign a short-term contract running through the remainder of the 2025–26 season, with an option to extend if the club qualifies for the UEFA Champions League.

Reports suggest Juventus’ interest in Spalletti reignited before their recent loss to Lazio. General manager Damien Comolli contacted Spalletti’s representatives on Saturday to gauge his interest in taking charge of the struggling side.

Following Tudor’s final match in charge just 24 hours later, talks between Juventus management and Spalletti’s camp quickly accelerated.

Spalletti reportedly expressed his eagerness to return to club management and accepted Juventus’ offer despite the challenging situation.

“It would be nice for me to get a new opportunity to get back into the game,” Spalletti said, hinting at his willingness to take the reins at the Turin-based club.

His appointment signals Juventus’ determination to rescue their faltering season and secure a Champions League berth for next year.

While qualification for this season’s Round of 16 remains uncertain, Spalletti will still have five European group-stage fixtures to guide Juventus toward the play-off rounds and rebuild momentum on the continental stage.