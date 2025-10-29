Auction to be held for two new PSL franchises: Salman Naseer

Lahore Qalandars players lift Sikandar Raza in celebration after their victory against Quetta Gladiators in the PSL final held in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Naseer has confirmed that an auction will be held for two new franchises in the upcoming 11th edition of the tournament.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Bank Stadium, Naseer said, “An auction will be held for two new PSL franchises. Bidding parties will be given a pool of city names from which they can select one team.”

With the revaluation of the existing six PSL franchises nearing completion, current team owners will have the right to match the new valuations to retain ownership or opt out, Naseer added.

Independent auditors Ernst & Young (EY) are expected to deliver the final valuation report this week, which will set a new benchmark price for a 10-year extension.

“Once it’s ready, each franchise that is in full compliance with its contractual obligations will be presented with the updated valuation figures,” he said.

“Under their existing agreements, they will have the first right of renewal for the next 10 editions based on that valuation. After that, if any franchise chooses not to renew, those team rights will be offered through an open process, allowing new investors to participate under the updated structure.”

The completion of the valuations coincides with the PSL’s most ambitious structural change to date: expanding from six to eight teams starting with the next edition.

Naseer confirmed that the two new franchises will be awarded through an open auction, with bidders selecting from a PCB-curated “pool of cities” to ensure balanced geographical representation.

“Interest is already overwhelming,” he said, sidestepping questions on base prices but indicating a floor “significantly higher” than historical benchmarks.

He also confirmed that the PSL has been registered as a separate entity under the Pakistan Cricket Board umbrella, designed to provide “dedicated resources and undivided attention” without duplicating the parent body’s expertise.

“The debate is ongoing at the Board of Governors about how much autonomy versus synergy is appropriate,” he noted. “The goal is simple: let the PSL scale while staying integrated where it counts.”