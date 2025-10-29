Blue Jays level World Series after thrilling win over Dodgers

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game four of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct 28, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Toronto Blue Jays bounced back from a grueling 18-inning defeat in Game 3 to level the World Series with a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched a two-run homer off Shohei Ohtani in the third inning, giving Toronto a 2-1 lead. The blast marked Guerrero’s first RBI of the Fall Classic.

Shane Bieber delivered a solid performance on the mound, pitching five and one-third innings while allowing just one run and striking out three.

The Blue Jays’ offense erupted in the seventh inning, plating four runs on RBI hits from Andres Gimenez, Bo Bichette, and Addison Barger, along with a run-scoring groundout from Ty France.

Shohei Ohtani, making his first career World Series start, surrendered four runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts over six-plus innings. At the plate, Ohtani went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk, ending his streak of reaching base in 11 consecutive World Series plate appearances.

The Dodgers managed a run in the second inning via Enrique Hernandez’s sacrifice fly and added another in the ninth, but their offense struggled overall, scoring just three runs across the last 20 innings.

Toronto was without leadoff hitter George Springer, who missed the game due to an injury sustained in Game 3.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider lauded his team’s resilience, saying, “It’s hard to play 18 innings and come back to flip the narrative against such a talented team and a very talented individual in Shohei Ohtani on the mound.”

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.