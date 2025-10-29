Major blow for India ahead of Australia T20Is

Nitish Kumar Reddy (C) celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav (L) after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 12, 2024. - AFP

SYDNEY: India have suffered a setback ahead of the upcoming T20I series against Australia, as fast-bowling allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy’s return to action has been delayed due to neck spasms that have “impacted his recovery and mobility,” the BCCI confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The 22-year-old sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI against Australia on October 23 and subsequently missed the third and final ODI in Sydney, which India won by nine wickets to reduce the series deficit to 2-1.

India are already without star allrounder Hardik Pandya, who continues to recover from a quadriceps injury of his own. Without Hardik, India’s balance has been affected, though Shivam Dube, the other seam-bowling allrounder in the squad, has regained fitness and was included in the playing XI for the first T20I in Canberra after missing the opening round of the Ranji Trophy due to back stiffness.

Reddy’s injury woes have been persistent this year. In July, he was ruled out of the fourth and fifth Tests in England with a knee injury sustained during a gym session, before suffering the quadriceps strain in Australia.

Since making his debut in the Perth Test in November 2024, Reddy has represented India in 15 international matches.

In the Canberra T20I, India opted for a spin-heavy combination, featuring Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel, maintaining the successful strategy that led them to victory in the Asia Cup earlier in September.