Rohit Sharma rises to No.1, Pakistan players make gains in ICC ODI rankings

The collage of photos shows former Indian captain Rohit Sharma (left) and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi. - AFP

DUBAI: Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has climbed to the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings for the first time in his career, following a match-winning century in the third and final ODI against Australia.

Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran retained his second spot, while India’s current skipper Shubman Gill slipped two places to third. Pakistan’s Babar Azam continued to hold his position at fourth in the latest rankings update.

Among other Pakistani batters, Mohammad Rizwan rose one place to 24th with 592 points, while Imam-ul-Haq also moved up a spot to 40th.

Saim Ayub improved his ranking by one place to 53rd with 503 points, whereas Salman Ali Agha dropped to 39th. Abdullah Shafique maintained his 97th position.

In the bowlers’ rankings, Shaheen Afridi climbed one spot to 14th with 593 points, while Haris Rauf remained steady at 30th.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed gained one position to 38th with 502 points, and Naseem Shah moved up to 43rd. However, Mohammad Nawaz fell three places to 72nd with 427 points.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan continues to lead the ODI bowling rankings, followed by Keshav Maharaj of South Africa in second place and Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka in third.

In the ICC ODI all-rounders rankings, Salman Ali Agha climbed one place to 19th, while Shaheen Afridi retained his 27th position, alongside Naseem Shah, who holds the 36th spot.

Haris Rauf and Saim Ayub also made progress, each moving up one place to jointly occupy the 55th position with 128 points.

At the top of the all-rounders chart, Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai continues to lead, followed by Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza in second place and veteran Mohammad Nabi in third.