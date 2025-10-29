Dani Carvajal set to undergo knee surgery

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal(center) comes on as a substitute to replace Federico Valverde on October 26, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal is set to undergo surgery on his right knee, marking another setback for the veteran defender who has endured a series of injuries in recent seasons.

In an official statement released on Monday, the La Liga leaders confirmed that Carvajal has been diagnosed with a loose body in his right knee and will undergo arthroscopic surgery.

“Following tests carried out on our captain, Dani Carvajal, by Real Madrid’s medical services, he has been diagnosed with a loose body in his right knee. Carvajal will undergo arthroscopic surgery,” the club announced.

While the club did not specify a recovery timeline, early reports suggest that Carvajal could be sidelined for up to three months.

This marks another difficult chapter for the experienced full-back, who had recently returned to form after a string of injuries, including a muscular issue sustained during the Madrid derby against Atlético earlier this year.

The latest setback means Carvajal is likely to miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

The injury occurred just a day after Carvajal made a 19-minute substitute appearance in Real Madrid’s dramatic 2-1 El Clasico victory over Barcelona.

Carvajal’s fitness issues date back over a year, when he ruptured two ligaments and a tendon in a La Liga match against Villarreal in early October 2024 — an injury that sidelined the 33-year-old for much of last season.

Although he returned to action during July’s Club World Cup semifinals, he has since struggled to maintain consistent fitness due to recurring muscle problems.

The latest surgery represents another frustrating blow for a player whose leadership and experience have been integral to Real Madrid’s success in recent years.

With Carvajal sidelined, Real Madrid may turn to Fede Valverde to fill in at right-back, as he did against Barcelona. Reports also suggest that Trent Alexander-Arnold, who recently returned from injury, is being considered as another option by head coach Xabi Alonso.

Currently, Real Madrid sits atop the La Liga table and is preparing for crucial Champions League fixtures. Carvajal’s absence will be a significant challenge for the squad during a congested winter schedule.