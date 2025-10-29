Saudi Arabia to build world’s first-ever ‘sky stadium’: reports

A picture of sky stadium. — X

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reportedly unveiled ambitious plans to construct the NEOM Stadium — described as the world’s first-ever “sky stadium” — as part of its ongoing efforts to revolutionise global sports infrastructure, international media reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, the futuristic arena will be suspended 1,150 feet above ground level and powered entirely by renewable energy sources, including wind and solar power.

The venue is expected to accommodate around 46,000 spectators.

Social media reports further suggest that construction on the NEOM Stadium will commence in 2027, with completion expected by 2032.

It is also rumored that the state-of-the-art venue could be one of the host stadiums for the 2034 FIFA World Cup — a tournament Saudi Arabia has officially secured hosting rights for.

While FIFA has confirmed Saudi Arabia as the 2034 World Cup host, aligning with the Kingdom’s broader sports development vision, official Saudi media outlets have yet to confirm details of the “sky stadium” project.

In 2024, Arab News reported that Saudi Arabia had initiated major upgrades to its sports infrastructure as part of preparations for the 2034 World Cup, signaling a continued commitment to transforming the nation’s sporting landscape.

Meanwhile, the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 — jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico — will feature a record 104 matches across 16 host cities. The official tournament draw is scheduled to take place in Washington on December 5.